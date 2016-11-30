An active pattern in the early days of December

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather prevails, except for rain and snow showers across the upper Midwest. With only a few exceptions, autumn fieldwork—winter wheat planting and summer crop harvesting—is complete.

On the Plains, breezy conditions and snow showers linger across the Dakotas. Farther west, Wednesday morning’s low temperatures dipped to near 10° across portions of Montana’s High Plains. Meanwhile, rain is still needed for winter wheat establishment across portions of the central and southern Plains. On November 27, wheat rated very poor to poor ranged from 12 to 16% in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.

In the South, showers and locally severe thunderstorms stretch from the central Appalachians to the central Gulf Coast. On November 27, prior to this week’s rainfall events, topsoil moisture was rated 100% very short to short in Alabama, along with 98% in Georgia, 81% in Tennessee, and 76% in Kentucky and Mississippi.

In the West, Freeze Warnings were in effect early Wednesday in parts of the Desert Southwest, although temperatures remained above 32° in key winter agricultural areas such as the lower Colorado Valley. Cool, dry weather prevails elsewhere, except for a return to showery weather in the Pacific Northwest.

For the remainder of Wednesday, another round of locally heavy precipitation will sweep across the eastern U.S., with snow confined to northern New England. In the Southeast, rain will aid wildfire containment efforts and provide much-needed moisture for drought-stricken pastures. However, the Southeastern rain will be accompanied by locally severe thunderstorms. Farther west, a long-duration snow storm will wind down later Wednesday across the Dakotas. Elsewhere, cool, mostly dry weather will continue in the western U.S., although Northwestern rain and snow showers will return by week’s end. The late-week period will also feature a widespread rain event from Texas into the Southeast, with totals of 2 to 5 inches possible. In contrast, dry weather will continue through the weekend from southern California to the central Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures from the Mississippi River to the Atlantic Coast, while colder-than-normal conditions can be expected across the western half of the U.S. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in central and southern California and western Texas will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the remainder of the country.