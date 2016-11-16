A big change ahead across the Heartland

On the Plains, cloudiness is increasing in conjunction with a developing storm system, and a few rain showers are overspreading Montana. Farther south, pockets of unfavorable dryness are hampering winter wheat establishment—especially on the central High Plains. In western Kansas, topsoil moisture ranged from 55 to 71% very short to short on November 13, according to USDA.

Across the Corn Belt, autumn fieldwork is nearing completion under a mild, dry weather regime. By November 13, the corn harvest was at least 90 percent complete in all Midwestern States except Michigan (70% harvested), Wisconsin (83%), and North Dakota (85%).

In the South, mild, dry weather is causing further drought expansion and intensification. In Birmingham, Alabama, the stretch without measurable rain that started on September 19 has reached 59 days, breaking the autumn 1924 record of 52 days. In the core drought area, air quality is poor due to smoke from wildfires; winter grains and cover crops have no moisture for germination; and surface water supplies are dwindling.

In the West, cool air is overspreading the Pacific Coast States as a storm system begins to take shape. Rain and snow showers associated with the storm stretch from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies.

Major weather changes are underway across the northern U.S. Snow is already falling across parts of the northern Rockies, and the axis of greatest accumulations will shift from Wyoming and South Dakota on Thursday to northern Minnesota on Friday. A Blizzard Watch has been issued for the Minnesota-North Dakota-South-Dakota triple point and environs. Along the storm’s trailing cold front, showers and thunderstorms could result in 1- to 2-inch rainfall totals from eastern Texas into the Northeast. Parts of the Northeast will experience a weekend transition to windy, snowy weather. However, much of the lower Southeast will remain dry, with winds increasing during the weekend.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in northern Maine and from the Pacific Coast to the Mississippi River, while colder-than-normal conditions can be expected across much of the eastern U.S. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in central and southern Texas, the Southeast, and from the northern Plains into the upper Great Lakes region will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Northeast and from the Pacific Coast to the central Plains.