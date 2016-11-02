A change in weather ahead

On the Plains, a few showers are developing in conjunction with a slow-moving cold front. Following a very dry October, winter wheat producers are welcoming any rain that falls from Texas to the central High Plains.

Across the Corn Belt, a band of showers with embedded thunderstorms stretches from Michigan to Iowa, causing some harvest delays. Despite the showers, unusual warmth continues throughout the Midwest.

In the South, a serious drought situation persists from the Mississippi Delta to the southern Appalachians. On October 30, pastures were rated at least half very poor to poor in Tennessee (65%), Georgia (63%), and Alabama (52%). Due to dryness, winter wheat planting is substantially behind schedule in several states, including Alabama (15% planted vs. the 5-year average of 30%) and Louisiana (9% planted vs. 27%)

In the West, mild, dry weather prevails, except for ongoing showers in the Pacific Northwest. Except for some long-term water storage issues, Northwestern drought has been nearly eradicated by near-record to record-setting October precipitation.

A cold front currently draped across the Plains and Midwest will drift southeastward, clearing the East Coast (except Florida’s peninsula) by Friday. In the wake of the front’s passage, cool, showery weather will develop across portions of the south-central and southwestern U.S. Event-total rainfall could reach 1 to 2 inches from the middle Mississippi Valley into New England and 1 to 4 inches from eastern Arizona to southern and western Texas. Farther north, record-setting warmth will quickly develop across the northern Plains and upper Midwest by week’s end. Elsewhere, locally heavy showers can be expected in the Pacific Northwest today and during the weekend, while generally dry weather will prevail in the Southeast and from southern California to the northern Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the southern Atlantic region. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the U.S. will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather from the southern Rockies to the central Gulf Coast.