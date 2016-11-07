A favorable late-season harvest weather pattern

On the Plains, scattered showers from Nebraska southward are locally boosting topsoil moisture for winter wheat germination and establishment. However, pockets of unfavorable dryness persist. Meanwhile on the northern Plains, unusually warm weather continues to promote winter wheat growth.

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather favors late-season corn and soybean harvest efforts. By October 30, the U.S. corn harvest was 75% complete, while the soybean harvest was 87% complete. A few rain showers are developing across westernmost production areas, including eastern Nebraska.

In the South, locally heavy showers are easing dry conditions in the central Gulf Coast region, including much of Louisiana. Scattered showers are occurring in other areas west of the Mississippi Delta, but warm, dry conditions persist across the drought-stricken interior Southeast.

In the West, warm, dry weather favors autumn fieldwork, including late-season winter wheat planting. Cloudiness is increasing across the Northwest in advance of an approaching Pacific storm.

A weak cold front currently draped across the nation’s mid-section will drift eastward, reaching the Atlantic Seaboard by mid-week. Additional rainfall across the southern Plains could reach 1 to 2 inches, while totals may approach 3 inches along the western and central Gulf Coast. Most other areas across the eastern half of the country should receive an inch or less. Meanwhile, mild, dry weather will prevail in the western U.S., except for locally heavy precipitation in the Pacific Northwest. In fact, above-normal temperatures will continue to dominate the nation, except across portions of the southern and eastern U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation across the majority of the U.S. Cooler-than-normal conditions will be limited to the Atlantic Coast States, while wetter-than-normal weather should be confined to northern Florida and southern Georgia.