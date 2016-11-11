Favorable late-season weather

On the Plains, a few rain showers linger across western and southern Texas. Other areas are experiencing dry weather and record-setting warmth. Thursday’s high temperatures should top 70º as far north as southern South Dakota. The late-season warmth favors winter wheat growth, except in areas where soil moisture is lacking. In southwestern Kansas, for example, topsoil moisture was rated 68% very short or short on November 6. On the same date, Colorado’s statewide topsoil moisture was rated 59% very short to short.

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather favors final corn and soybean harvesting, as well as late-season winter wheat planting efforts. In recent weeks, Michigan has reported some of the slowest harvest progress, with 47% of its corn and 23% of its soybeans remaining in the field by November 6.

In the South, core drought areas from the northern Mississippi Delta to the southern Appalachians remain mild and dry, maintaining severe stress on pastures, delaying the planting and emergence of winter grains and cover crops, and further reducing surface water supplies in ponds and streams. Earlier in the week, however, rain boosted topsoil moisture in some areas from the central Gulf Coast westward.

In the West, cool conditions are confined to the southern Rockies. Elsewhere, very warm, dry weather is promoting fieldwork and the establishment of Northwestern winter wheat.

A broad ridge of high pressure will maintain mild, dry conditions across the majority of the country into next week. Exceptions should include the Northwest, where shower activity will gradually increase; southern and western Texas, where cloudiness and a few showers will linger into the weekend; and the southern Atlantic Coast, which could experience some rain early next week. In addition, slightly cooler weather will prevail across the southern and eastern U.S., as compared to the record-setting warmth in many other areas of the country.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near- to below-normal temperatures along the southern Atlantic Coast. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal conditions across the northern High Plains and the Northwest will contrast with near- to below-normal precipitation across the remainder of the U.S.