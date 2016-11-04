Idyllic Fall weather across the Midwest

On the Plains, record-setting warmth prevails from Kansas northward. The warm, dry weather across the northern and central Plains is promoting winter wheat establishment, except in areas with soil moisture shortages. In Colorado, topsoil moisture was rated 55% very short to short on October 30. Farther south, clouds linger across Texas, although beneficial showers have temporarily subsided.

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather is nearly ideal for corn and soybean harvesting, as well as late-season winter wheat planting. On October 30, Midwestern winter wheat planting ranged from 63% complete in Missouri to 93% complete in Ohio.

In the South, showers are limited to the southern Mid-Atlantic region, where the passage of a cold front is bringing slightly cooler weather. Across the remainder of the South, ongoing warmth and dryness is causing further drought intensification, leading to winter wheat planting delays, severely stressed pastures, and reduced water availability in streams, ponds, and lakes.

In the West, significant precipitation is developing across parts of eastern Arizona and western New Mexico. Elsewhere, mild, dry weather favors autumn fieldwork, including previously delayed Northwestern winter wheat planting efforts.

Cloudy, showery weather will continue through the weekend across the south-central U.S., with the focus for heavy rain gradually shifting eastward toward the central Gulf Coast. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches in New Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana. Little or no precipitation will occur across the remainder of the U.S., except for ongoing showers in the Pacific Northwest. In addition, above-normal temperatures will continue to dominate the U.S., especially across the northern Plains and upper Midwest. Cool weather will linger for a few days, however, along the Atlantic Seaboard.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation across most of the country. Cooler-than-normal conditions will be limited to southern Florida, while wetter-than-normal weather will be confined to areas from central and southern Texas to the central Gulf Coast.