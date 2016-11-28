More moisture ahead for the Heartland

On the Plains, wind-blown snow is blanketing western North Dakota and environs, disrupting travel and increasing livestock stress. Rain is falling farther east, in the Red River Valley of the North. In contrast, mild, breezy weather prevails on the central and southern Plains, where pockets of unfavorable dryness persist.

Across the Corn Belt, rain in the vicinity of a cold front stretches from Michigan into the lower Ohio Valley. Another area of rain is occurring across the far upper Midwest. The rain is replenishing topsoil moisture but disrupting final corn and soybean harvest efforts.

In the South, much-needed rain has spread as far east as the Tennessee Valley and the Mississippi Delta. Dry weather lingers, however, across the core Southeastern drought area, where some locations last received measurable rain in September, more than 2 months ago.

In the West, unsettled, showery conditions stretch from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Basin and Inter-mountain West. Meanwhile, cool, breezy weather prevails from southern California into the Southwest.

Two waves of rain, accompanied by possible severe thunderstorms, will dent the punishing Southeastern drought during the next 3 days. Event-total rainfall could reach 2 to 5 inches in the core Southeastern drought area, but much lighter rain can be expected in the southern Atlantic region. Significant rain should also occur in most other areas of the eastern U.S., with 1- to 2-inch totals possible in drought areas of the Northeast. Farther west, lingering wind-driven snow will end by mid-week across the north-central U.S., while dry weather will persist on the central Plains. Late in the week, light rain is forecast to develop on the southern Plains. Elsewhere, generally cool conditions will persist in the West, accompanied by spotty rain and snow showers.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of colder-than-normal conditions from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains, while near- to above-normal temperatures can be expected across the eastern half of the U.S. Mean-while, wetter-than-normal weather across most of the country will contrast with below-normal precipitation in the Northeast and much of California.