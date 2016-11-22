No shortage of moisture in the coming weeks

On the Plains, a low-pressure system crossing Kansas is producing beneficial showers. Some of the most significant rain is falling across the central Plains. On November 20, more than one-sixth (18%) of the winter wheat in Texas was rated very poor to poor, along with 14% in Colorado.

Across the Corn Belt, another winter storm is underway across the upper Midwest, where precipitation (rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow) is developing. By November 20, the corn harvest was more than 90% complete in all major production states except Michigan, where harvest was 83% complete.

In the South, temperatures are slowly rebounding, following recent freezes that reached as far south as northern Florida. The largest of more than two dozen Southeastern wildfires is the 28,000-acre Rough Ridge fire—now more than half contained—in northern Georgia. On November 20, topsoil moisture ranged from 75 to 100% very short to short in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

In the West, snow is blanketing the central Rockies. Meanwhile, a new Pacific storm is approaching the Northwest. In other areas, dry weather favors late-season fieldwork. By November 20, the cotton harvest was 80% complete in California and 65% complete in Arizona.

A storm system over the nation’s mid-section will move eastward and generally weaken, with only light precipitation expected in the eastern U.S. on Thanksgiving Day. However, wintry precipitation will affect the upper Mississippi Valley and environs for the remainder of Tuesday and the upper Great Lakes region on Wednesday. Meanwhile, multiple rounds of heavy precipitation in the Pacific Northwest will result in 5-day totals of 4 to 10 inches or more. Most other areas of the country, including the southern Atlantic States and the Southwest, will experience mostly dry weather through week’s end.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of colder-than-normal conditions in much of the West, while near- to above-normal temperatures can be expected from the Plains to the East Coast. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather across most of the nation will contrast with below-normal precipitation in southern Texas and portions of the northern Plains.