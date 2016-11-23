Rains across drought areas of the Southeast

In the South, showers and thunderstorms stretch from the middle Mississippi Valley to the western Gulf Coast region. The rain is providing much-needed moisture for pastures and winter grains, but extraordinarily dry conditions persist across much of the Southeast. In Alabama, where some locations last received rain in mid-September, USDA statistics from November 20 noted that pastures were rated 88% very poor to poor; subsoil moisture was 98% very short to short; and topsoil moisture was 100% very short to short.

On the Plains, mild weather prevails. Winter wheat in areas that received rain on Tuesday or Tuesday night is benefiting from the boost in topsoil moisture, but more precipitation is needed. On November 20, topsoil moisture was rated at least half very short to short in Colorado (62%), Nebraska (50%), and Oklahoma (50%).

Across the Corn Belt, wintry precipitation—a mix of rain and snow—lingers across the upper Midwest, where final harvest efforts are at a standstill. Currently, rain showers are spreading into the eastern Corn Belt.

In the West, precipitation—including high-elevation snow—is pushing farther inland across northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Elsewhere, mild, dry weather favors late-autumn fieldwork.

A weakening storm system will move across the eastern U.S. on Thanksgiving Day, generating some light precipitation—including a mix of rain and snow in the Northeast. Meanwhile, periods of heavy precipitation will continue across northern California and the Pacific Northwest, with 5-day totals reaching 4 to 12 inches. In contrast, little or no precipitation can be expected during the next 5 days across the High Plains, Southwest, and southern Atlantic States. In contrast, parts of the Northeast could receive weekend snow accumulations. Mild weather will cover much of the country d ring the next few days, but colder air will begin to overspread the western U.S. by early next week.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across the High Plains and much of the West, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover the eastern half of the U.S. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal condition in the lower Rio Grande Valley and parts of California.