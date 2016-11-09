A rather quiet, mild weather pattern continues

Across the Corn Belt, dry weather favors final corn and soybean harvest efforts, especially in the upper Midwest. Temperatures vary from much-above-normal levels in the upper Midwest to near normal in the Ohio Valley. On November 6, the soybean harvest was at least 90% complete in all Midwestern States except Michigan (77% complete) and Missouri (86%).

On the Plains, lingering showers are limited to the southern half of Texas. Across the northern half of the Plains, dry weather and record-setting high temperatures favor fieldwork and winter wheat development. The Plains’ highest rated wheat—76% good to excellent on November 6—is growing in Montana.

In the South, showers linger along and near the Gulf Coast and are sweeping across the southern Mid-Atlantic States. However, the core drought area of the interior Southeast remains dry. On November 6, more than two-thirds of the pastures were rated very poor to poor in Tennessee (72%) and Georgia (69%).

In the West, isolated showers are confined to the Pacific Northwest. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather continues to promote autumn fieldwork. On November 6, the cotton harvest was 72% complete in California and 48% complete in Arizona, while winter wheat planting was 92% complete in Oregon and Washington.

A cold front will move offshore later Wednesday, bringing an end to showers in the eastern U.S. Most areas will receive less than one-half inch of rain, although locally higher amounts may occur along the tail of the front in southern Texas and near the Gulf Coast. Mild, dry weather will cover the remainder of the U.S. through week’s end, except for occasional showers in the Pacific Northwest. Record-setting warmth can be expected across parts of the northern and western U.S., with slightly cooler conditions farther south and east.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation across most of the country. Cooler-than-normal conditions will be confined to the southern Atlantic region, while wetter-than-normal weather should be limited to Florida’s peninsula and parts of the Northwest.