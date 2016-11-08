Showers, cooler air settle across the Midwest

On the Plains, light rain showers are gradually ending across the southeastern corner of the region. However, pockets of unfavorable dryness persist, especially from Oklahoma to South Dakota. On November 6, just over half (51 to 55%) of the winter wheat was rated in good to excellent condition in Colorado, Nebraska, and South Dakota—down 6 percentage points from a week ago in each state.

Across the Corn Belt, mild weather continues, but rain showers in the vicinity of a weak cold front stretch from Michigan to Missouri. The rain is causing minor delays in harvesting corn (86% complete nationally on November 6) and soybeans (93% complete), as well as late-season soft red winter wheat planting.

In the South, much-needed rain—albeit mostly light—is spreading across some of the region’s driest areas. By November 6, topsoil moisture was rated 97% very short to short in Mississippi, along with 87% in Alabama and Georgia. On the same date, pastures were rated at least one-half very poor to poor in Tennessee (72%), Georgia (69%), Alabama (62%), and Mississippi (53%).

In the West, unusually warm continues to promote autumn fieldwork, including cotton harvesting in Arizona and California. Due to abundant soil moisture reserves and warm weather, Washington’s winter wheat was rated 93% good to excellent on November 6, compared to 48% at the same time a year ago.

A weak cold front will progress eastward, reaching the Atlantic Seaboard by mid-week. Additional rainfall should total one-half inch or less in most locations, except for locally higher amounts from southern Texas to the central Gulf Coast. In the front’s wake, mild, dry weather will dominate the country. Exceptions will include occasional showers in the Pacific Northwest and periods of cool weather across the South and East. Record-setting warmth will prevail, however, in parts of the northern and western U.S.

Looking ahead, the6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, with the greatest likelihood of warm weather stretching from California into the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across the majority of the U.S. will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the East and northernmost sections of the Rockies and High Plains.