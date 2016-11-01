Unusual warmth for the start of November

On the Plains, dry weather and unusually high temperatures persist. In areas with adequate soil moisture, including much of the northern Plains, the late-season warmth is favorable for winter wheat emergence and establishment. Farther south, however, more than one-sixth (17%) of the Texas wheat crop was rated very poor to poor on October 30, up from 13% the previous week.

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry weather accompanies record-setting high temperatures. The late-season warmth favors previously delayed corn and soybean harvest activities; on October 30, the corn harvest was more than 10 percentage points behind the 5-year average in South Dakota (62% harvested) and North Dakota (52%).

In the South, favorably dry weather continues in the southern Mid-Atlantic region. In stark contrast, worsening drought is gripping much of the interior Southeast. On October 30, topsoil moisture was rated at least three-quarters very short to short in Mississippi (83%), Georgia (80%), Louisiana (79%), Tennessee (78%), and Alabama (76%). Drought impacts include poor pasture conditions, emergence issues with recently planted winter grains and cover crops, and surface-water concerns such as low streamflow and dry ponds.

In the West, scattered showers linger across northern California and the Northwest, following a near-record to record-wet October. Northwestern wetness has benefited rangeland and pastures but has slowed final winter wheat planting efforts, as well as other autumn fieldwork.

Mild, dry weather will continue across much of the U.S. for the remainder of the week. By Friday, however, cooler conditions will develop across portions of the southern and eastern U.S. Meanwhile, significant precipitation will be confined to the Pacific Northwest (locally 1 to 4 inches or more); portions of the Corn Belt and Northeast (1 to 2 inches); and—during the mid- to late-week period—the southern High Plains and parts of the Southwest (1 to 3 inches). Other areas, including the northern Plains, upper Midwest, southern California, and the Southeast, will experience mostly dry weather.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the U.S. Cooler-than-normal conditions will be limited to the Atlantic Seaboard, while wetter-than-normal weather will be confined to the Pacific Northwest and southern sections of the Rockies and High Plains.