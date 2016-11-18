A wide-range of weather & big change ahead

On the Plains, wind-blown snow stretches northeastward from Nebraska, benefiting winter wheat but causing travel disruptions and increasing livestock stress. Colder air is sweeping across the region, while unfavorably dry conditions on the central High Plains continue to hamper winter wheat establishment.

Across the Corn Belt, snowy, windy weather has halted fieldwork in Nebraska, South Dakota, and southeastern North Dakota. Rain is changing to snow in parts of Minnesota. In stark contrast, late-season warmth lingers east of the Mississippi River, favoring final harvest and winter wheat planting efforts.

In the South, punishing drought centered on the southern Appalachians and stretching westward to the Mississippi Delta continues to contribute to a rash of wildfires, impact air quality, reduce surface water availability, severely stress pastures, and limit the planting and emergence of winter grains and cover crops. The region’s largest blaze, the 25,000-acre Rough Ridge fire, is burning in northern Georgia.

In the West, chilly weather lingers across the Rockies and environs. Freeze warnings are in effect early today in parts of the Southwest. However, temperatures have already rebounded to near- or above-normal levels in the Far West. Dry weather prevails throughout the region, although a new storm is approaching the Northwest.

Wind-driven snow will end later Friday or Friday night across the north-central U.S. Precipitation will shift into the Great Lakes and then the Northeastern States during the weekend, with accumulating snow expected as far south as the central Appalachians. A brief surge of cold air in the storm’s wake should result in freezes by Saturday and Sunday mornings as far south as the southern Plains and mid-South. However, temperatures across the western half of the U.S. will quickly rebound in advance of a new Pacific storm. Late in the weekend and early next week, precipitation could top an inch in parts of the Four Corners States and reach 2 to 5 inches or more in northern California and the Pacific Northwest. In contrast, dry weather can be expected during the next 5 days across the southern High Plains and the southern Atlantic States.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for colder-than-normal conditions in the Northeast. Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation in the Far West and from the Mississippi Valley into the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic States will contrast with drier-than-normal weather across the Rockies, High Plains, and lower Southeast.