A challenging Winter weather pattern ahead

On the Plains, substantial snow covers roughly the northern one-third of the region, which is helping to insulate and provide moisture for winter wheat. Meanwhile, temporarily mild weather prevails across the central and southern Plains, where pockets of unfavorable dryness persist in key wheat-production areas.

Across the Corn Belt, snow covers all but the southern tier of the region, following the latest storm. Early Monday, snow depths include 12 inches in Grand Forks, North Dakota; 6 inches in Rockford, Illinois; and 5 inches in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Across the far upper Midwest, Monday morning’s low temperatures generally ranged from 0 to -15°.

In the South, mild weather prevails in advance of a cold front. In addition, showers across the interior Southeast are providing additional relief from an historic autumn drought.

In the West, rain and snow showers extend inland from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. Chilly conditions in the Northwest contrasts with above-normal temperatures in California and the Southwest, where dry weather favors off-season fieldwork.

During the next few days, another blast of cold air will engulf the nation, except California and the Southwest. Sub-zero nighttime temperatures can be expected throughout the week across already snow-covered sections of the northern Plains and Midwest. Some of the harshest conditions—wind and bitter cold—will sweep across the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday and Friday. Toward week’s end, a major winter storm will begin to develop across the western and north-central U.S., featuring wind-driven snow and trailed by another round of bitterly cold weather. Some of the heaviest precipitation (valley rain and mountain snow), 2 to 6 inches, should fall across northern California. In contrast, dry weather will prevail through week’s end in the south-central U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for warmer-than-normal weather across the lower Southeast. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation in most areas from the Pacific Coast to the Plains will contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions across the eastern half of the U.S.