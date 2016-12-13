Cold to intensify, another winter storm ahead

On the Plains, very cold weather covers the northern half of the region, although snow is helping to insulate winter wheat. Sub-zero temperatures were noted Tuesday morning as far south as western Nebraska. Meanwhile, cold weather is returning to the southern half of the Plains, where pockets of unfavorable dryness persist.

Across the Corn Belt, snow from earlier storms remains on the ground across all but the southern tier of the region. Current snow depths stand at 6 inches in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; Madison, Wisconsin; and Rockford, Illinois. Currently, some light snow is falling across the eastern Corn Belt, while a mix of rain and snow is occurring in the Ohio Valley. Sub-zero temperatures were reported early Tuesday in the upper Midwest.

In the South, warmth lingers along and near the Gulf Coast. Despite some recent showers, rain is still needed in Florida’s citrus belt; statewide topsoil moisture was 49% very short to short on December 11. Farther north, scattered rain showers are heaviest from parts of the Carolinas to the central Gulf Coast.

In the West, dry weather prevails. However, cold conditions in the Northwest contrast with mild weather in California and the Southwest. Arizona’s cotton harvest was 88% complete by December 11, compared to the 5-year average of 82%.

Two surges of bitterly cold air will dominate the nation’s weather during the next several days. The first cold blast will reach maximum intensity over the Midwest and Northeast today and tomorrow. The second cold wave will overspread the northern Plains and the Northwest on Friday and quickly expand to cover much of the U.S. Between cold outbreaks, a late-week snow and ice storm can be expected from the northern and central Plains into the Northeast, while showers and thunderstorms will sweep across the South. Farther west, an extended period of precipitation will occur across northern California and environs, starting later Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. Storm-total precipitation could reach 4 to 8 inches in the Sierra Nevada, with lower amounts extending into southern California and the Intermountain West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures nearly nationwide; warmer-than-normal weather will be confined to the lower Southeast. Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation in the East and Northwest will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across the nation’s mid-section and from California into the Southwest.