A cold wave pattern ahead

On the Plains, mild, dry weather prevails. Portions of the central and southern Plains—particularly in Kansas and Oklahoma—are very dry, maintaining concerns about the health of overwintering wheat.

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather favors off-season agricultural activities. Lingering snow cover is mostly confined to the upper Midwest, where current depths include 3 inches in Madison, Wisconsin, and 1 inch in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In the South, dry weather and above-normal temperatures favor winter fieldwork and the growth of cool-season pastures. Short-term dryness remains a concern in Florida’s citrus belt.

In the West, isolated showers are confined to the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies. Mild weather prevails in the Southwest, but cold air remains trapped at some valley locations across the interior Northwest.

Over Thursday and Friday, a significant snow storm will unfold across the Northeast, with wind and snow extending southward through the Appalachians. The heaviest snow should fall in the Adirondacks and much of New England. Late in the week, heavy rain should develop in parts of the Southeast, with freezing rain possible in the Mid-Atlantic States. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more in New England and parts of the Southeast. Meanwhile, disorganized Western storminess could result in local totals in excess of an inch, especially in the Pacific Northwest. Generally dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days across the northern and central Plains and the western Corn Belt.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in southern Texas and along and east of a line from Louisiana to New York. Meanwhile, colder-than-normal conditions will cover nearly all of the western and central U.S. Elsewhere, above-normal precipitation across most of the nation will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in the southcentral U.S. and the Pacific Northwest.