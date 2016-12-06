Sharply colder air on the move

On the Plains, Blizzard Warnings are in effect for much of North Dakota, where snow, wind, and bitterly cold conditions are hampering travel and increasing livestock stress. The coldest air of the season (widespread temperatures below 0°) trails the storm across the northern High Plains. Sharply colder air is also arriving across the central and southern Plains, parts of which remain unfavorably dry.

Across the Corn Belt, a variety of weather conditions prevail as colder air arrives. Rain is occurring in the Ohio Valley, while some snow is falling in the upper Mississippi Valley. In the Red River Valley of the North, blizzard conditions are developing. Grand Forks, North Dakota, received 9 inches of new snow overnight.

In the South, a widespread rain event continues to provide drought relief, although local flash flooding is occurring. Prior to this rainfall event, on December 4, Florida’s topsoil moisture was classified 59% very short to short, while the state’s pastures were rated 33% in very poor to poor condition.

In the West, cold weather dominates. Tuesday morning’s temperatures plunged well below 0° across parts of the northern Intermountain West. Precipitation is confined to the Northwest, where a few showers are occurring.

A complex weather pattern will be highlighted by the most significant U.S. cold outbreak of the season. Widespread sub-zero temperatures can be expected through week’s end across northern portions of the Rockies and Plains, with isolated readings below -20° possible. Meanwhile, wind-driven snow will linger into mid-week across the north-central U.S. and through week’s end downwind of the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, significant precipitation will end by mid-week across the eastern U.S. Late in the week, stormy weather will return to the northern half of the western U.S., with 5-day totals reaching at least 2 to 6 inches in northern California and the Pacific Northwest. In contrast, dry weather will prevail through the weekend from southern California to the southern Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of colder-than-normal conditions across much of the northern U.S., while above-normal temperatures can be expected across the nation’s southern tier. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather throughout the northern and eastern U.S. will contrast with below-normal precipitation from southern California to the southern Plains.