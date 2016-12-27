Sharply colder air on the way

On the Plains, cold weather is hampering storm recovery efforts across the Dakotas and environs in the wake of a holiday weekend blizzard. Current snow depths include 9 inches in both Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Billings, Montana. Meanwhile, pockets of developing drought remain a concern with respect to overwintering wheat across portions of the central and southern Plains.

Across the Corn Belt, breezy but mostly dry weather prevails, following a cold front’s passage. Recent warmth eroded the northern Corn Belt’s snow cover, although some snow remains on the ground in the upper Midwest.

In the South, unusual warmth lingers in advance of a cold front from the Gulf Coast to the southern Atlantic States, favoring off-season fieldwork and the growth of cool-season pastures. In the vicinity of the front, rain showers stretch from Virginia to northern Louisiana. In the front’s wake, cooler air is arriving across the Tennessee Valley and the mid-South.

In the West, rain and snow showers extend inland from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. Cool, dry weather covers the remainder of the region, following last week’s widespread storminess.

Mild weather will cover much of the central and eastern U.S. for the remainder of the week, but cool conditions will become more pronounced across the West. Meanwhile, following the holiday weekend storm across the nation’s mid-section, much more tranquil weather will prevail in many parts of the country. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 2 inches in parts of the Southeast. Farther north, precipitation totals of at least 1 to 2 inches can also be expected in much of New England, where significant snow should occur on December 29-30. Elsewhere, generally dry weather will cover the Plains and upper Midwest, while disorganized storminess will result in occasional rain and snow showers in the West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the southern and eastern U.S., while colder-than-normal conditions can be expected from the Pacific Coast to northern and central sections of the Rockies and Plains, as well as the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather across most of the nation will contrast with below-normal precipitation in western Washington and central and southern Texas.