Stormy; cold wave to intensify

On the Plains, a burst of wind and warmth across the southern half of the region could briefly result in temperatures near 80º later Friday. In dramatic contrast, frigid, sub-zero temperatures persist in Montana and North Dakota. In between, a band of heavy snow is spreading across western South Dakota and environs.

Across the Corn Belt, generally light snow is falling in portions of the Great Lakes States. Elsewhere, cold, dry weather prevails, although cloudiness is increasing in advance of an approaching winter storm.

In the South, very cold weather prevails in the southern Mid-Atlantic region, but milder air is overspreading the remainder of the region. Dry weather throughout the South favors off-season fieldwork.

In the West, very cold air is settling across the northern tier of the region, from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. Cool air is spreading southward across California and the Great Basin, accompanied by valley rain and high-elevation snow. Meanwhile, warmth lingers in the Southwest.

During the next couple of days, an Arctic cold front will push southward through the Plains and eastward toward the Atlantic Seaboard. Cold air will also blanket much of the West. Weekend temperatures of -20 to -30º should occur from the northern Rockies into the far upper Midwest, while sub-zero temperatures could threaten poorly established winter wheat on the central Plains unless insulating snow accumulates in advance of the outbreak. However, widespread precipitation will precede and accompany the cold front in several regions, particularly from California to the central and southern Rockies and from South Dakota eastward through the Great Lakes region and into the Northeast. Heavy snow will accumulate at higher elevations of the West and across the northern U.S. Weekend showers and possibly severe thunderstorms can be expected in the Southeast, where rainfall could total 1 to 3 inches. Early next week, precipitation will return to the Northwest. In fact, dry weather during the next 5 days will be mostly confined to parts of the south-central U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather across the eastern half of the U.S., while near- to below-normal temperatures can be expected from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the nation will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in southern Florida, southern California, and portions of the north-central U.S.