A tough Winter pattern ahead

On the Plains, very cold conditions prevail, with widespread readings below 0° noted Friday morning across the northern half of the region. In areas that remain unfavorably dry, such as the central High Plains, the sudden turn toward cold weather could result in additional stress on poorly established stands of winter wheat.

Across the Corn Belt, lake-effect snow squalls continue to cause travel disruptions downwind of the Great Lakes. Elsewhere, cold, dry weather prevails. Soils are beginning to freeze in areas without a snow cover, offering hope to those few producers who have not yet been able to harvest corn or soybeans.

In the South, cool, dry weather is in place, following late-November and early-December rainfall. Freeze Warnings were in effect early Friday as far south as south-central Texas. The chilly conditions are limiting the growth of Southeastern winter grains whose development was previously hampered or halted by drought.

In the West, mild weather is returning to California and the Southwest. Farther north, however, Pacific moisture is interacting with lingering cold air to generate wintry precipitation. In the Pacific Northwest, travel disruptions are occurring as a result of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, even at low elevations.

During the early to middle part of next week, another strong surge of cold air will engulf much of the nation. Cold weather will be especially prominent across the Plains and the northern U.S., with lingering mild conditions expected in Florida and the Southwest. Several waves of wintry precipitation will affect the northern half of the nation, starting Friday in the Northwest. During the weekend and early next week, snow will spread across the northern Plains, Midwest, and Northeast. From the middle and lower Mississippi Valley eastward, rain showers can be expected early next week. Farther west, wintry precipitation will return to areas from northern California to the Intermountain West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation across the majority of the country. Warmer-than-normal weather will confined to Florida’s peninsula and the Southwest, while drier-than-normal conditions should be limited to the south-central U.S.