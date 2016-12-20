A welcome change in weather

On the Plains, a potent but short-lived cold snap is being replaced by milder conditions. In addition, windy weather across the northern High Plains is eroding winter wheat’s protective snow cover.

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry weather accompanies a warming trend. Snow is confined to areas near Lake Superior. All but the southern tier of the Midwest retains a substantial snow cover; current depths include 9 inches in Rockford, Illinois; 8 inches in Madison, Wisconsin; and 7 inches in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In the South, isolated showers linger along the southern Atlantic Coast. Elsewhere, cool, dry weather supports off-season fieldwork. Short-term dryness remains a concern across much of Florida’s peninsula; statewide topsoil moisture was rated 46% very short to short on December 18.

In the West, mild conditions have returned, except for some lingering cold across the valleys of the Intermountain region. Wet weather, including high-elevation snow, continues in the Northwest.

Except for a modest surge of cold air from the Pacific Northwest to the southern Plains, milder weather will cover much of the country for the remainder of the week. Meanwhile, several storm systems will affect various parts of the nation. First, a fast-moving disturbance will produce snow across the nation’s northern tier, reaching New England by Thursday. Second, a storm system will affect the southwestern and south-central U.S., resulting in locally heavy rain and some high-elevation snow. Finally, Pacific storminess will return to the Northwest by Thursday, followed by widespread and locally significant Western precipitation by week’s end.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures along and east of a line from Texas to Wisconsin, while colder-than-normal conditions can be expected across the northern High Plains and much of the West. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather nearly nationwide will contrast with below-normal precipitation across the lower Southeast.