An active pattern virtually nationwide

On the Plains, ice storm recovery efforts continue in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, and environs. Despite the inconvenience of the freezing rain, moisture was highly beneficial for rangeland, pastures, and winter wheat. Currently, generally mild, dry weather prevails in the wake of weekend storminess.

Across the Corn Belt, rain lingers across the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes region. Elsewhere, colder air is overspreading the upper Midwest, where some locations reported low temperatures near 0° Tuesday morning, while light wintry precipitation (e.g. freezing drizzle, snow showers) is falling in the upper Great Lakes region.

In the South, scattered rain showers stretch from the central Appalachians to eastern Texas. Unusually warm weather covers much of the Deep South, where Tuesday’s high temperatures should again approach, reach, or exceed 80°.

In the West, the first in a new series of Pacific storms is poised to strike the West Coast. Early Tuesday, rain and snow showers were overspreading the Pacific Northwest. Cold, dry weather covers the remainder of the West.

Heavy precipitation will return to the Pacific Coast States, starting Tuesday in the Northwest and gradually spreading southward through California. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 4 to 12 inches in the Pacific Northwest and parts of northern California, and 2 to 4 inches in coastal southern California. Significant rain and high-elevation snow will also spread inland across the Intermountain West and Southwest. In contrast, little or no precipitation will occur through week’s end across the Great Plains and the upper Midwest. By mid-week, however, locally heavy rain will develop in the western Gulf Coast region and spread northeastward. Five-day totals of 2 to 4 inches can be expected across much of the South, while as much as an inch of precipitation could fall in the Northeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the eastern half of the U.S., while colder-than-normal conditions will cover the West. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather across the majority of the country will contrast with below-normal precipitation in much of Texas and northern portions of Montana and New England.