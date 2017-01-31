Mild days still left to come

Across the Corn Belt, mild, breezy weather prevails. Snow showers are confined to the Great Lakes region; Grand Rapids, Michigan, is reporting a current snow depth of 4 inches, up from an inch at this time on Monday.

On the Plains, mild, dry weather covers the southern half of the region. Later Tuesday, high temperatures will approach the 80-degree mark in parts of Texas. Farther north, however, colder air is starting to overspread Montana and the Dakotas, accompanied by some light snow. Snow is needed on the northern High Plains, where winter wheat’s protective cover has largely melted in recent days.

In the South, chilly weather lingers across Florida’s peninsula. Elsewhere, dry weather accompanies a gradual warming trend. Tuesday’s high temperatures will exceed 70° throughout the Deep South and should surpass the 80-degree mark in Deep South Texas.

In the West, snow is returning to areas from the Cascades to the northern Rockies. Meanwhile, a few rain showers are occurring in the Pacific Northwest. An ongoing cold weather pattern in the Northwest contrasts with mild, dry conditions in California and the Southwest.

For the remainder of Tuesday, snow showers will spread from the Great Lakes region into the Northeast. Meanwhile, precipitation will continue to spread inland across the Northwest. As the week progresses, a short-lived surge of cold air will encompass much of the nation, although warmth will linger across the Deep South and the Southwest. Dry weather will prevail in many areas of the country—including the lower Southeast, southern High Plains, and the Southwest—for the remainder of the week, but stormy weather will return to northern and central California starting on February 2. In addition, heavy snow will affect the northern Intermountain West, which has endured a very harsh (cold, snowy) winter. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 2 to 8 inches in northern and central California and 1 to 4 inches in the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near- to below-normal temperatures from the northern Plains into the Northeast. Meanwhile, drier-than-normal conditions across the nation’s southwestern quadrant will contrast with above-normal precipitation across the remainder of the U.S.