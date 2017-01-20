A mild, wet pattern for now

On the Plains, a period of mild, dry weather follows the recent storminess that deposited beneficial moisture for rangeland, pastures, and winter wheat from Nebraska southward. Across the northern Plains, mild weather is eroding a previously expansive snow cover. In Billings, Montana, the current snow depth of 4 inches is down from peaks of 20 inches on December 16 and 10 inches on January 11.

Across the Corn Belt, mild but foggy weather prevails. Rain showers are spreading northward across the central Corn Belt, including the middle Mississippi Valley, maintaining muddy conditions.

In the South, locally heavy showers persist from the western Gulf Coast region to the Mississippi Delta.Friday’s high temperatures will again approach 80° across the lower Southeast. Meanwhile, rain is still needed across Florida’s peninsula, where producers continue to irrigate citrus, strawberries, and vegetables.

In the West, widespread rain and snow showers are moving farther inland. Some of the heaviest precipitation is falling across California and the Intermountain West. Since the beginning of the water year, on October 1, 2016, near- or above-normal precipitation has occurred in nearly every watershed in the western U.S.

The latest Pacific storm train will remain active, with significant weather systems reaches the West Coast Friday and again Sunday. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 4 to 10 inches in coastal and mountain sections of California and 2 to 5 inches in parts of the Southwest. Very heavy snow will fall from the Sierra Nevada into higher elevations of the Four Corners States. The Pacific storms will generally drift eastward, resulting in periods of heavy rain in the Southeast. In fact, 5-day totals of 2 to 6 inches—all rain—can be expected from the central Gulf Coast region into the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States. Meanwhile, little or no precipitation should occur into early next week across the Great Plains. Elsewhere, generally cool weather in the West will contrast with above-normal temperatures from the Plains to the East Coast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the eastern half of the U.S., while colder-than-normal conditions should stretch from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains. Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation from the Four Corners region into the Great Lakes and Northeastern States will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in northern California, the Northwest, and from Texas to the Mississippi Delta.