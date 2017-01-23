More seasonal temperatures ahead

On the Plains, generally mild, dry weather prevails. However, colder air is overspreading the northern High Plains, accompanied by some light snow. In the wake recent and ongoing mild weather, substantial snow cover is mostly confined to eastern Montana and the Dakotas.

Across the Corn Belt, locally heavy rain is falling across eastern portions of the region, particularly in Ohio. Mild, dry weather covers the remainder of the Midwest, although muddy conditions are still a concern in some areas.

In the South, dangerous thunderstorms have subsided, but recovery efforts from the weekend tornado outbreak continue from the central Gulf Coast region to the southern Atlantic Coast. Currently, a low-pressure system centered over the southern Appalachians is producing windy, showery weather in parts of the Southeast.

In the West, unsettled, showery weather prevails from California to the Intermountain region. Parts of southern California are recovering from weekend downpours that resulted in local flooding and mudslides.

The potent low-pressure system currently over the Southeast will drift northeastward, exiting New England by mid-week. Although the threat of tornadoes has passed, addition precipitation in the Northeast could reach 1 to 3 inches—with snow expected from the central Appalachians to northern New England. Meanwhile, the storm that has been affecting California will move generally eastward, reaching the Great Lakes region by midweek before weakening. Widespread mountain snow will continue through Monday in parts of the West. Later Monday and on Tuesday, snow can be expected across parts of the northern Plains and upper Midwest. The latter half of the week should feature more tranquil weather, although colder air will begin to overspread the central and eastern U.S. In the West, below-normal temperatures will persist through week’s end.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of colder-than-normal conditions across much of the southern and western U.S., while near- to above-normal temperatures should prevail along the immediate Pacific Coast and across the Plains, Midwest, and Northeast. Meanwhile, drier-than-normal weather will dominate the country, with near-normal precipitation limited to southern Florida and the Great Lakes region.