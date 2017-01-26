A more typical January look & feel

On the Plains, snow covers most areas from Nebraska northward, helping to provide winter wheat with moisture and insulation. However, livestock in parts of the Dakotas continue to experience a difficult winter, with deep snow and low temperatures maintaining stress on animals.

Across the Corn Belt, snow covers roughly the northwestern half of the region, following recent snowfall. Current snow depths include 4 inches in Madison, Wisconsin, and 2 inches in Des Moines, Iowa. Cold, cloudy, breezy weather prevails in the Corn Belt, while snow showers are developing downwind of the Great Lakes.

In the South, rain showers are occurring along and near the southern Atlantic Coast. Cool, dry, breezy weather is overspreading the remainder of the region.

In the West, widely scattered snow showers dot the interior Northwest. Elsewhere, cold, dry weather prevails. Frost and Freeze Warnings were in effect early Thursday in parts of south-central Arizona and for some of southern California’s inland valleys.

Generally cool but tranquil weather will prevail for the next few days. For the remainder of Thursday, a cold front crossing the eastern U.S. will produce scattered rain showers. Snow will be mostly limited to northern Maine. In the front’s wake, snow squalls will develop downwind of the Great Lakes and persist for several days. Mostly dry weather will cover the remainder of the U.S. into early next week, except for a few weekend showers in southern Texas and the Pacific Northwest. A cool weather pattern will begin to break down during the weekend, when above-normal temperatures will return to the nation’s mid-section.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for colder-than-normal conditions in New England, the southern Atlantic region, and the Northwest. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation across much of the central and eastern U.S. will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather from the Pacific Coast States to the northern Plains.