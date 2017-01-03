Much colder air on the move

On the Plains, lingering warmth is confined to the southern half of Texas. Elsewhere, windy, markedly colder weather prevails. Tuesday morning’s temperatures plunged below -20° in parts of Montana; however, most winter wheat-production areas that experienced sub-zero readings had a protective snow cover.

In the Corn Belt, rain lingers from the Ohio Valley into the lower Great Lakes region. Foggy conditions prevail in many other areas of the Corn Belt, but a strong cold front is crossing the upper Midwest. As a result, the leading edge of sharply colder, windy weather is pushing across the upper Mississippi Valley.

In the South, strong thunderstorms linger in the southern Atlantic States. At least a dozen tornadoes swept across the Deep South late Monday, including one that resulted in four fatalities in southeastern Alabama. Drier weather is overspreading the remainder of the region, although some flooding lingers in the central Gulf Coast region and foggy conditions prevail early today in the lower Mississippi Valley and environs.

In the West, mild weather in the southern half of the region contrasts with very cold conditions across the interior Northwest. Near the boundary between warm and cold air, locally heavy rain and snow showers are spreading inland across northern and central California.

During the next few days, cold air will expand to cover the U.S., except the Desert Southwest and southern Florida. Multiple days of sub-zero temperatures can be expected from the interior Northwest into the upper Midwest. The central Plains’ winter wheat areas should receive some protective snow before the coldest air arrives. Much heavier precipitation will occur farther west, with 5-day totals reaching 4 to 16 inches in parts of northern and central California. Elsewhere, Tuesday’s rainfall should total 1 to 2 inches in the Northeast, while a late-week storm could produce rain across the lower Southeast and snow in the southern Mid-Atlantic States.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of colder-than-normal conditions in much of the northern and eastern U.S., while above-normal temperatures can be expected from southern California to the southern Plains. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the nation will contrast with drier-than-normal weather from southern sections of the Rockies and Plains to the southern Atlantic Coast.