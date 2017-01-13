Potential ice storm threatens parts of the area

Across the Corn Belt, cold, mostly dry weather prevails in the wake of a cold front’s passage. Sub-zero temperatures blanketed the upper Midwest early Friday, maintaining livestock stress. Meanwhile, some light freezing rain is overspreading southern sections of Missouri and Illinois, causing some travel disruptions.

On the Plains, an ice storm is just getting underway in central and eastern Oklahoma. Farther north, cold but dry weather prevails across the northern and central Plains. Friday morning’s low temperatures plunged to near -30° in northern North Dakota.

In the South, warm, dry weather prevails in most areas. However, cool air and rain showers are overspreading the interior Southeast, primarily across Kentucky.

In the West, rain and snow showers linger across southern California and parts of the Southwest. Cool, dry weather prevails in northern and central California and western Nevada, allowing rivers to recede and roads to reopen in the wake of the recent barrage of storms. Very cold but dry weather covers the Northwest.

The last in a series of Pacific storms will drift eastward, reaching the southern Rockies late in the weekend. Meanwhile, cold air will blanket all areas but the South, setting the stage for a major ice storm. Freezing rain, which has already begun from the southern Plains into the lower Midwest, will intensify and spread northward during the next couple of days. Significant, potentially damaging ice accumulations can be expected in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, and environs on Saturday, spreading into eastern Nebraska, northern Missouri, and portions of Iowa by Sunday. Wintry precipitation will also extend eastward to parts of the Mid-Atlantic States. Snow could become heavy late in the weekend across the central and southern Rockies and central High Plains, while locally heavy rain may occur from Texas into the mid-South. By early next week, a new round of storms will deliver heavy precipitation to the Pacific Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to above-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the nation. Cooler-than-normal conditions should be limited to southern California, while drier-than-normal weather will be confined to parts of the south-central U.S.