A roller coaster of weather, temperatures

On the Plains, snow is falling early Tuesday in the eastern Dakotas, while rain is occurring in southeastern Nebraska and parts of Kansas. Cold, breezy conditions are spreading across the northern Plains as snow departs, but unusually warm weather prevails across the southern half of the Plains. In addition, very dry conditions persist in a band stretching from eastern Colorado into Oklahoma.

Across the Corn Belt, a low-pressure system centered over the lower Missouri Valley is producing a variety of precipitation types, including rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. The most significant snow is falling across the upper Midwest, but travel disruptions are occurring throughout the northern Corn Belt.

In the South, warm weather has returned from the Mississippi Delta westward, while cold conditions are easing across the southern Atlantic States. Producers in southern Louisiana and Deep South Texas continue to monitor crops such as sugarcane in the wake of the January 7-8 cold snap.

In the West, intense storminess is returning to northern and central California, resulting in high winds and Blizzard Warnings across portions of the Sierra Nevada and bringing a renewed threat of flooding at lower elevations. Elsewhere, showers dot the Northwest, while mild, dry weather prevails in the Southwest.

Western storminess will gradually shift southward, although 3-day precipitation totals could reach 4 to 8 inches in northern and central California and 1 to 3 inches across the Intermountain West. Meanwhile, a storm system currently crossing the western Corn Belt will move into eastern Canada, bringing a surge of warmth into the eastern-half U.S. and resulting in widespread precipitation across the Midwest, mid-South, and Northeast. Heavy snow should be confined to the upper Great Lakes region. During the mid- to late-week period, cold air will again overspread much of the country, except the South. A storm system emerging from the Southwest could generate a significant, late-week ice storm from the southern Plains eastward into the Mid-Atlantic region.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the eastern half of the U.S. and the Pacific Northwest, while colder-than-normal conditions will be limited to the Intermountain West. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation from the Desert Southwest to the northern Plains will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the remainder of the country.