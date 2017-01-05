A stormy pattern out West

On the Plains, very cold weather prevails. However, sub-zero temperatures are limited to the northern half of the region, where a variable snow cover is providing winter wheat with some insulation. Currently, light but beneficial snow is falling across winter wheat areas of the central Plains, where drought is a concern.

Across the Corn Belt, sub-zero temperatures were noted again Thursday morning across the upper Midwest, maintaining stress on livestock. Meanwhile, light snow is falling across portions of the southern and eastern Corn Belt.

In the South, some light snow is spreading across Kentucky and environs Cooler weather is arriving elsewhere, except for lingering warmth across southern Texas and Florida’s peninsula. Citrus, strawberry, and vegetable producers are still irrigating heavily across much of Florida’s peninsula, despite recent showers.

In the West, a band of precipitation lingers from California eastward to the central Rockies. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather favors winter fieldwork in the Desert Southwest, while frigid, dry conditions cover the Northwest.

Northern and central California and environs face the prospect of a major precipitation and flood event, starting Friday. Soils in the region have already been moistened by recent storms, and heavy rain at lower and middle elevations could result in significant runoff that in part may be contained by reservoirs that are still rebounding from a multi-year drought. Nevertheless, flooding could be a consequence of precipitation totals that may reach 4 to 16 inches in the Sierra Nevada foothills during the next 5 days. Other areas of the West will also experience stormy weather, with locally heavy precipitation (and high-elevation snow) expected in the Great Basin, Intermountain West, and Rockies. Other areas of the country will also experience high-impact weather, with light snow forecast to fall Thursday and early Friday from the central Plains into the Mid-Atlantic States, and heavy snow possible Friday and Saturday from the southern Appalachians into the southern Mid-Atlantic region. Elsewhere, cold weather will dominate the U.S. into the weekend, but abruptly warmer weather will overspread much of the country early next week.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above normal temperatures nationwide, except for colder-than-normal conditions from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather from southern sections of the Rockies and Plains to the southern Atlantic Coast.