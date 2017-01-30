A subtle change in weather ahead

On the Plains, a mild, breezy weather pattern is in place. Monday’s high temperatures should exceed 70° throughout the southern Plains, while winter wheat’s protective snow cover is quickly melting or eroding across the northern High Plains.

Across the Corn Belt, snow showers are developing across the upper Midwest in conjunction with a low-pressure system arriving from the Canadian Prairies. Elsewhere, mild, breezy weather prevails west of the Mississippi River, while cold conditions cover the eastern half of the Corn Belt.

In the South, temperatures are rebounding to above-normal levels from the Mississippi Delta westward. Elsewhere, rain and snow showers are ending across the southern Mid-Atlantic region, while cool, dry conditions cover the remainder of the Southeast.

In the West, dry weather prevails in advance of approaching Pacific storminess. Cold, stagnant air remains trapped in some Northwestern valleys, leading to formation of locally dense fog.

Generally tranquil weather will prevail nearly nationwide until February 2, when stormy conditions will return across northern California and the Northwest. The late-week storminess should boost 5-day precipitation totals to 2 to 6 inches or more in northern and central California and 1 to 3 inches in parts of the Northwest. Most other areas of the U.S. will remain dry, except for frequent snow showers and squalls from the Great Lakes region into the Northeast. Elsewhere, much of the nation’s mid-section will experience a turn toward much colder weather; below-normal temperatures will persist across the interior Northwest; and warm weather will prevail in the Deep South.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for colder-than-normal conditions in the north-central U.S. and the middle and northern Atlantic States. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather from southern California to the southern half of the High Plains.