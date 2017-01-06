Very cold pattern to linger through the weekend

On the Plains, Thursday’s snowfall is helping to provide some insulation and protective cover—albeit

shallow—for winter wheat as far south as the northern panhandle of Texas. Early today, patchy, light snow lingers on the southern Plains, while sub-zero temperatures were noted as far south as northern Kansas.

Across the Corn Belt, cold, dry weather prevails, except for ongoing snow showers and squalls downwind of the Great Lakes. Widespread temperatures below 0° were reported Friday morning as far south as northern Missouri, while readings ranging from -10 to -30° occurred in the far upper Midwest.

In the South, lingering warmth is confined to Florida’s peninsula. Meanwhile, showers are developing in the central Gulf Coast region, while snow is overspreading the mid-South—including Arkansas and Tennessee.

In the West, cold, mostly dry weather prevails as one storm departs the southern Rockies and another system approaches the Pacific Coast. Conditions are especially frigid across the northern Intermountain West, where scattered readings below -20° were noted early Friday.

Major winter storms will affect the Southeast and the West, respectively. For the remainder of Friday, snow will spread from southern sections of the Rockies and Plains into the mid-South. For Friday night and Saturday, significant snow accumulations could cause major travel disruptions from central Alabama into North Carolina and southern Virginia. Meanwhile, a barrage of Pacific moisture will result in extremely heavy precipitation across northern and central California and environs. Five-day totals could reach 10 to 20 inches or more in the Sierra Nevada and northern California’s coastal ranges. Consequences of the extreme precipitation could include flash flooding and river flooding; reservoir management to reduce downstream flooding; and very heavy mountain snow. Effects of the storminess will extend inland to the Great Basin and Intermountain West. By early next week, a transition to warmer weather will be accompanied by snow across the nation’s northern tier and rain from the mid-South into the lower Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures across the southern and eastern U.S., while colder-than-normal conditions will prevail from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in southern sections of the Rockies and Plains and the southern Atlantic region.