A big change in weather ahead

On the Plains, wind-driven snow lingers across Nebraska and portions of neighboring states. Aside from ongoing warmth across southern and eastern Texas, sharply colder air has engulfed the Plains.

Across the Corn Belt, snow of varying intensity stretches from Nebraska to northern Michigan. A Blizzard Warning is in effect Friday for southern Minnesota and northern and western Iowa due to snow, blowing snow, and high winds. Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms are developing across parts of the eastern Corn Belt.

In the South, warm weather continues to promote early-season fieldwork and a rapid pace of development for fruit crops and winter grains. However, drought remains a concern in some areas, including the southern Appalachians and environs.

In the West, favorably dry weather in northern and central California is allowing recovery efforts to begin in San Jose and other flood-affected communities. However, several reservoirs and levees remain strained by the large volume of runoff that has occurred in the wake of the most recent deluge. In addition, the average water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack stands at 44 inches, nearly twice normal for late February.

A storm currently centered over the middle Mississippi Valley will reach Lake Huron early Saturday. Wind-driven snow will fall northwest of the storm’s center, while showers and locally severe thunderstorms will sweep across the eastern one-third of the U.S. Friday and Saturday, along a trailing cold front. Meanwhile, cold weather will cover the West into next week. Late in the weekend, snow showers will return to parts of the West. However, the cold conditions and lack of widespread, heavy precipitation should allow for improvement in California’s flood situation. By early next week, precipitation will develop across the mid-South and quickly expand to encompass most areas from the Mississippi Valley eastward. Across the North, some of the precipitation should fall as snow.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the eastern half of the U.S., while colder-than-normal conditions can be expected in the West. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation from California to the central and southern Plains will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the North and throughout the eastern one-third of the U.S.