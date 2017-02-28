A big change in weather

On the Plains, a cold front draped across central portions of the region separates cold air to the north from warm weather farther south. Despite an increase in cloudiness, mostly dry weather prevails. Across portions of the central and southern Plains, prematurely vegetative winter wheat would benefit from rain. On February 26, more than one-quarter (27%) of Colorado’s wheat crop was rated very poor to poor. More than one-fifth (21%) of the wheat was rated very poor to poor in Kansas and Texas.

Across the Corn Belt, mild weather prevails. Showers and a few thunderstorms, heaviest across the eastern Corn Belt, accompany the return of above-normal temperatures.

In the South, showers and thunderstorms are developing from the northern Mississippi Delta into the Tennessee Valley. Elsewhere, very warm weather favors rapid growth of pastures, winter grains, and fruit crops.

In the West, favorably dry weather prevails in storm-battered California, but several other areas are receiving rain or snow. Specifically, significant precipitation is spreading northeastward from Arizona, while scattered rain and snow showers stretch from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies.

For the remainder of Tuesday, showers and locally severe thunderstorms will become more widespread from the Mississippi Valley into the lower Great Lakes region. Parts of the Ohio Valley could receive as much as 1 to 3 inches. At mid-week, rain will spread into the East before shifting offshore. A quick blast of cold air will trail the precipitation into the Midwest and Northeast, accompanied by snow showers. Elsewhere, mostly dry weather will continue through week’s end across the High Plains and southern California, but heavy, late-week precipitation will overspread the Northwest, including the northern tier of California.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for colder-than-normal conditions in the Northwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation along and near the Gulf Coast and across the northern and eastern U.S. will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in a broad area stretching from California into the western Corn Belt.