"Heat wave" for late-Winter across the Midwest

On the Plains, spring-like weather continues. Friday’s high temperatures will again top 70° as far north as portions of the central Plains. On the northern Plains, mild weather in areas that have experienced a snowy winter could reduce the risk of spring flooding by extending the melt season over a longer period of time.

Across the Corn Belt, mild air is arriving, following a brief cool spell. Later Friday, temperatures could reach 70° as far north as the middle Mississippi Valley. While most of the Midwest has adequate to locally surplus soil moisture heading into spring, drought has begun to develop in the middle Mississippi Valley.

In the South, warm, dry weather favors early-season fieldwork and an accelerated rate of development for crops such as winter grains and blooming fruit trees, as well as an increased vulnerability of a variety of ornamentals and crops to potential spring freeze injury.

In the West, the leading edge of a potent Pacific storm is arriving in central and southern California. Currently, rainfall intensity and winds are increasing in the path of the storm, leading to an enhanced risk of flash flooding, mudslides, and local power outages. Meanwhile, rain and snow showers linger in the Northwest.

A powerful and potentially dangerous storm system is moving ashore in central and southern California, bearing heavy rain, strong winds, and high-elevation snow, and increasing the threat of local flooding and mudslides. However, the storm will also be well-placed to help replenish groundwater and recharge reservoir storage in lingering drought areas of southern California. Additional storms will arrive along the Pacific Coast at regular intervals, starting on February 19. As a result, 5-day precipitation totals in California could reach 2 to 12 inches. By early next week, some of the Pacific energy will reach the nation’s mid-section, resulting in rain and wet snow in the north-central U.S. and potentially heavy rain (locally 2 to 4 inches or more) in the western Gulf Coast region and environs. Meanwhile, early-season warmth will continue to dominate the country, especially across the nation’s mid-section.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S., while colder-than-normal weather will be confined to the Far West. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest and across the South from Arizona to the Mississippi Delta.