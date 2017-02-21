Historic, early-season warmth continues

On the Plains, record-breaking warmth continues to cause wheat to prematurely lose winter hardiness. Later Monday, high temperatures could approach or reach 80° as far north as South Dakota. On the southern Plains, rangeland, pastures, and winter grains are benefiting from recent soil moisture improvements.

Across the Corn Belt, rain showers stretch from Michigan to Missouri. Despite cloudiness and rain showers across the central, southern and eastern Corn Belt, nearly unprecedented warmth persists. On February 20, Illinois locations such as Lincoln and Peoria—both 74°—tied monthly high temperature records.

In the South, warmth continues, but widespread showers are falling across the lower Mississippi Valley and gradually spreading eastward.

In the West, showery weather lingers across northern and central California and the Northwest, although precipitation intensity has diminished. In addition, colder weather in the Pacific Coast States is helping to reduce runoff. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the average water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack has topped 40 inches—about 180% of normal for this time of year.

Early-week precipitation will linger across northern and central California and the Northwest, followed by drier weather. However, renewed precipitation can be expected in northern and central California toward week’s end. Meanwhile, a pair of storms will affect various parts of the country. The first storm, currently centered over the mid-South, will drift eastward toward Florida by mid-week. Storm-total rainfall could reach 1 to 3 inches in Florida. During the second half of the week, a storm will emerge from the West and track from the central Plains into the Great Lakes region. Heavy snow should occur north of the storm’s path, stretching northeastward from Wyoming and Nebraska. The storm should also produce late-week rain showers in the eastern U.S. Colder air will trail the system, but record-setting warmth will persist in advance of the approaching storm.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures along and east of a line from Texas to Lake Superior, while colder-than-normal conditions should cover the northwestern half of the Plains and the West. Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather across Florida’s peninsula and southern sections of the Rockies and High Plains.