A meteorological smorgasbord ahead

On the Plains, warm, dry, breezy conditions persist from Kansas southward. In stark contrast, frigid air is overspreading the northern Plains, accompanied by breezy weather and some snow showers. A variable snow cover in Montana and the Dakotas is providing winter wheat with some insulation from the cold weather.

Across the Corn Belt, a low-pressure system crossing the middle Mississippi Valley is producing widespread showers and thunderstorms. The mild, wet weather is bringing renewed muddy field conditions to portions of the central and eastern Corn Belt. Snow is confined to the upper Great Lakes region, where sharply colder air is arriving.

In the South, showers and locally severe thunderstorms stretch from the Tennessee Valley to the Mississippi Delta. In the southern Atlantic States, warm, dry weather is promoting early-season fieldwork.

In the West, dry weather has returned to Washington, following the recent snow storm, although cold conditions linger. Farther south, exceptionally stormy weather extends inland from northern and central California to the northern Intermountain West. Flooding is a significant threat at lower elevations of northern California and the northern Great Basin, while heavy snow is blanketing the Sierra Nevada and other peaks and ranges.

Northern and central California’s latest barrage of Pacific storms will continue through Friday, resulting in additional precipitation totals of 4 to 12 inches or more. Impressive storminess will also affect the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, and northern Intermountain West, with totals reaching 2 to 6 inches in some locations. In contrast, no precipitation will fall across the southern half of the Plains. Farther east, precipitation (locally 1 to 2 inches from the Mississippi Valley eastward) will exit the Atlantic Coast States by Thursday, followed by a brief cold snap in the Midwest and East. In the Northeast, precipitation will end as snow. Elsewhere, warmth will return (or persist) nearly nationwide by week’s end.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near-normal temperatures in Maine and the interior Northwest. Meanwhile, drier-than-normal conditions in much of the western and central U.S. will contrast with near- to above-normal precipitation in the Pacific Northwest and across the southern and eastern U.S.