More early Spring-like weather ahead this week

On the Plains, warm, dry, windy conditions are leading to an elevated to critical risk of wildfires from eastern Colorado and western Kansas southward. In contrast, cold weather covers the northern Plains, accompanied by a few snow showers. Snow from the recent storm remains on the ground in much of Nebraska and environs.

Across the Corn Belt, a return of mild weather is helping to melt the February 23-24 snowfall across the upper Midwest. Mild weather also covers the remainder of the Corn Belt, while a few rain showers are spreading across the Ohio Valley.

In the South, showers and a few thunderstorms stretch from the Tennessee Valley to the Mississippi Delta. Elsewhere, warm weather is promoting early-season fieldwork and a rapid development pace for winter grains and fruit crops. Resurgent drought is a concern in a few areas, including the southern Appalachians.

In the West, scattered, generally light rain and snow showers cover the northwestern half of the region, including northern and central California. Cold weather prevails throughout the West. Nevertheless, large reservoir releases in northern and central California are resulting in high river levels and local flooding.

During the first half of the week, widespread precipitation will occur across from the Mississippi Valley eastward. Accumulating snow should be limited to the upper Great Lakes region, while rainfall could total 1 to 3 inches from the lower Great Lakes region southward to the central Gulf Coast. Locally severe thunderstorms may accompany the rain, especially across the mid-South. Meanwhile, a cold weather pattern in the western U.S. will begin to break down, with above-normal temperatures returning to the Southwest late in the week. Prior to the transition, early- to mid-week precipitation could total 1 to 3 inches in parts of the Southwest. Following Monday’s showers, dry weather should prevail for the remainder of the week in northern and central California. Elsewhere, mostly dry weather should continue through the end of the week across the central and southern Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for colder-than-normal conditions in New England and the Northwest. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation from California into the middle Mississippi Valley will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather along and near the Gulf Coast and across the nation’s northern tier.