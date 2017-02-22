More Spring-like weather throughout the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, unusually warm weather prevails in advance of an approaching storm system. Wednesday’s high temperatures will approach 75° as far north as the middle Mississippi Valley.

On the Plains, cooler air is overspreading Montana and the Dakotas, accompanied by patches of rain and snow. Meanwhile, record-setting warmth continues from Nebraska southward; Wednesday’s high temperatures will again approach or reach 80° as far north as Kansas, causing wheat to further lose winter hardiness and promoting some early-season crop growth. On February 19, one-quarter of Texas’ wheat was rated very poor to poor.

In the South, beneficial showers are overspreading Florida, where topsoil moisture was rated 56% very short to short on February 19. Scattered showers are also occurring elsewhere in the Southeast, but warm, dry weather favors early-season fieldwork from the Mississippi Delta westward.

In the West, rain and snow showers are gradually subsiding across northern and central California. Showery weather also lingers in several other areas, including the Northwest and northern Intermountain West. Cold air continues to push farther inland, but warm, breezy weather prevails in the southern Rockies.

Precipitation in the Pacific Coast States will largely subside by Wednesday night. During the weekend, however, a final February storm will bring another round of heavy rain and snow to California, along with the possibility of flooding and mudslides. Farther east, a storm system will take shape by Thursday across the nation’s mid-section, with the storm expected to move from the central Plains (on February 23) to the Great Lakes region (on February 25). Heavy snow should occur from Wyoming to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, while rainfall could total 1 to 2 inches from Iowa into the Northeast. Elsewhere, rain will end on Thursday across Florida, while dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days across the remainder of the South. Cooler air will make a brief eastward push across the country, but warmth will begin to rebuild by early next week across the central and eastern U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures along and east of a line from the southern Rockies to Lake Superior, while colder-than-normal conditions should cover the northern High Plains and much of the West. Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather across Florida’s peninsula and southern sections of the Rockies and High Plains.