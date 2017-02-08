A short snippet of Winter

On the Plains, bitterly cold weather prevails across Montana and the Dakotas, where a variable snow cover is providing winter wheat with some insulation. Patches of light snow are occurring across the central Plains as sharply colder air arrives, while warmth prevails across the southern Plains.

Across the Corn Belt, colder air is arriving, accompanied by some light snow that primarily extends from eastern Nebraska to central Illinois. Wednesday morning’s temperatures dipped below 0° in the far upper Midwest, including parts of Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.

In the South, rain is falling in the southern Mid-Atlantic States, but warm, dry weather covers the remainder of the region. Portions of the Deep South, mainly from the central Gulf Coast region to southern Georgia and northern Florida, are recovering from the latest round of strong thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes.

In the West, cold conditions linger across the interior Northwest, where another winter storm is arriving. The Northwest has experienced a very harsh winter, featuring sustained cold weather and numerous snow and ice storms. Meanwhile, precipitation has shifted northward but continues across northern California, where long-term drought has been eradicated by a record-setting snowpack and substantial reservoir recharge.

The last in a series of major Pacific storms will push inland across the western U.S. during the next 3 days. Additional precipitation could reach 4 to 12 inches in parts of northern and central California; 2 to 8 inches in the Pacific Northwest; and 1 to 5 inches in the northern Rockies and Intermountain West. Farther east, a fast-moving disturbance will generate snow Wednesday in the Midwest and heavy snow Wednesday night and Thursday in parts of the Northeast. A brief cold snap across the Midwest and East will be followed by rapid warming; much of the central and eastern U.S. will experience above-normal weekend temperatures. By early next week, a storm system emerging from the Southwest should result in widespread precipitation across the South, East, and lower Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for colder-than-normal conditions in the Northeast. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather in the Pacific Coast States, the Deep South, and the Northeast will contrast with near- to below-normal precipitation across the remainder of the U.S.