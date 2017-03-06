An active pattern to resume across the Heartland

On the Plains, a storm system centered over the western Dakotas is producing widespread windy conditions Warmth lingers across the eastern Plains, but sharply colder air is arriving across the northern High Plains. West of the storm’s center, wind-driven snow is developing across eastern Montana and environs.

Across the Corn Belt, warm, windy weather has returned in advance of an approaching cold front. In addition, rain showers are developing across portions of the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes region.

In the South, clouds and a few showers accompany a return to warm weather, following a recent cool snap. Weekend temperatures fell below 32° as far south as northern sections of Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. Producers in freeze-affected areas of the Southeast are monitoring fruits and other temperature-sensitive crops

In the West, cool conditions persist. In addition, very windy weather is affecting the central and southern Rockies. Meanwhile, showers continue across the northern half of the region, including northern California.

A storm system currently centered over the Dakotas will drift northeastward to Hudson Bay by mid-week. In the U.S., significant, wind-driven snowfall associated with the storm will be mostly limited to North Dakota and eastern Montana. Along the storm’s trailing cold front, rainfall (showers and thunderstorms) during the next 2 days could reach 1 to 2 inches from the middle and lower Mississippi Valley to the Appalachians. In contrast, dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days from southern California to the central and southern High Plains. Elsewhere, ongoing stormy weather in the Northwest—including northernmost California—could lead to 5-day totals of 4 to 8 inches or more from the Cascades westward and 2 to 6 inches in the northern Rockies. As the week progresses, temperature patterns will shift. For example, the initial pattern of cold weather in the West and warmth in the central and eastern U.S. will be replaced by a regime featuring cold conditions across the North and above-normal temperatures in the southern two-thirds of the country.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the southern half of the U.S., while colder-than-normal conditions will be confined to the nation’s northern tier from the Pacific Northwest to the upper Great Lakes region. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in the nation’s southwestern quadrant will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the northern U.S. and from the Mississippi Valley, eastward.