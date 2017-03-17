An active pattern, seasonal temps for the Corn Belt

On the Plains, slightly cooler air is arriving across Montana and the Dakotas, but warm, dry weather covers the remainder of the nation’s mid-section. Drought impacts on rangeland, pastures, and winter wheat remain a concern across portions of the central and southern Plains. On March 12, Oklahoma’s rangeland and pastures were rated 35% very poor to poor.

Across the Corn Belt, light precipitation—a mix of rain and snow—is falling in the vicinity of a warm front. Cool conditions linger in the eastern Corn Belt, but mild air is spreading across areas west of the Mississippi River.

In the South, Freeze Warnings are in effect again early Friday in the southern Atlantic States as far south as northern Florida. In most cases, Southeastern temperatures are not as low as those observed on Thursday morning. Nevertheless, producers continue to monitor peaches, blueberries, strawberries, and other sensitive crops for signs of freeze injury, following a third consecutive night of unusually cold weather.

In the West, the spring snow-melt season is underway amid a warm, dry weather regime, except in the Pacific Northwest. In conjunction with a pending storm, showers are approaching the northern Pacific Coast.

The short-term threat of Southeastern freezes has ended, although cold weather will continue to lurk to the north, across the Great Lakes and Northeastern States. Periods of rain, sleet, and snow will accompany the chilly conditions in the Midwest and Northeast. In addition, locally heavy showers can be expected later Friday across the interior Southeast. Farther west, mostly dry weather will persist on the Plains, where a very warm weekend will be followed by a cooling trend. Similarly, slightly cooler air will overspread the West, accompanied by a return to wet weather in parts of California. Five-day precipitation totals in northern California could reach 1 to 5 inches.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures and precipitation across much of the nation. The greatest odds of warm weather can be expected across the South, while wetness will be most likely in California and the Great Basin. Exceptions to the warm, wet pattern should include cool weather in California and the Northeast, and mostly dry conditions in the upper Great Lakes region and from the Rio Grande Valley to Florida.