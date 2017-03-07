Colder; late-season snows ahead

Across the Corn Belt, recovery efforts are underway from Monday’s severe weather outbreak, which covered a broad area centered on Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. Currently, showers and thunderstorms continue to cross the southern and eastern Corn Belt, although the threat of wind damage and isolated tornadoes has diminished.

On the Plains, windy weather prevails across northern areas. Where snow fell, including parts of North Dakota, some travel disruptions continue. Meanwhile, cooler, less windy conditions are aiding wildfire containment efforts on the central and southern Plains, where Monday’s fires were driven by high winds.

In the South, unfavorably dry conditions persist in parts of the Southeast, including much of Florida, where topsoil moisture was rated 56% very short to short on March 5. In contrast, showers and locally severe thunderstorms are spreading across the mid-South, mainly from Kentucky to northeastern Texas.

In the West, cool air remains in place across the northern half of the region as a Pacific storm begins to move ashore. As a result, significant snow is developing in the Cascades and spreading toward the northern Rockies.

A storm system currently centered over south-central Canada will continue to drift northeastward. Showers and locally severe thunderstorms along a trailing cold front will sweep eastward, with gradual weakening expected. Additional rainfall could reach 1 to 2 inches in the Southeast, mainly west of the Appalachians. Meanwhile, unsettled weather will continue in the Northwest, where multiple Pacific disturbances will move ashore. Five-day Northwestern precipitation totals could reach 4 to 8 inches west of the Cascades and 2 to 6 inches in the northern Rockies. Precipitation will clip northwestern California. Elsewhere, a sharp north-to-south temperature gradient will develop across the U.S. as the week progresses, with periods of snow possible within the cold (northern) sector. Additional rain showers can be expected late in the week in the Southeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the southern two-thirds of the U.S., while colder-than-normal conditions will be confined to the nation’s northern tier from the Pacific Northwest to northern Minnesota. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation along the middle and southern Atlantic Coast and from southern California to the central and southern Plains will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the western and central Gulf Coast regions and from the Pacific Northwest into the Great Lakes region.