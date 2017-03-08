High wind, fire risks across the Heartland

On the Plains, an elevated to critical risk of wildfires persists in parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. Crews continue to attempt to contain the rash of fires that flared on Monday, and to monitor for any signs of new activity. Farther north, very cold, breezy weather prevails in Montana and North Dakota.

Across the Corn Belt, breezy weather prevails. However, very cold weather across the far upper Midwest contrasts with mild conditions across the southern Corn Belt. Wednesday’s Midwestern wind gusts could approach 60 mph.

In the South, showers in the vicinity of a cold front crossing the Atlantic Coast States are diminishing in coverage and intensity. Mild, dry weather prevails in the front’s wake, promoting spring fieldwork.

In the West, rain and snow showers extend inland from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. Farther south, mild, dry weather prevails from California to the central and southern Rockies.

A few days of relatively tranquil weather will be replaced by a more active pattern across the South during the weekend. Southern rainfall could reach 1 to 2 inches or more, with some snow possible on the northern edge of the weekend precipitation shield. Although eastern portions of the central and southern Plains can expect to see some rain or snow, areas of the High Plains that have been experiencing wildfires should remain mostly dry. Meanwhile, warm, dry weather in central and southern California and the Southwest will contrast with ongoing showers in the Northwest. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 2 to 8 inches in the Pacific Northwest and 2 to 4 inches in the northern Rockies. During the next several days, expanding warmth across the West will contrast with very cold weather on the northern Plains and progressively colder conditions across the eastern half of the U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of colder-than-normal conditions across the nation’s northern tier, particularly in the Northeast and from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. Near- to above-normal temperatures will cover the remainder of the U.S., with the greatest likelihood of warmth in the Southwest. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather across most of the country will contrast with near- to below-normal precipitation in the nation’s southwestern quadrant, stretching from southern California to the central and southern High Plains.