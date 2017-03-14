A mid-Winter look and feel across the Corn Belt

On the Plains, generally cool, dry weather prevails. However, warmer air is just starting to overspread the High Plains. On the northern Plains, scattered snow showers are occurring in the vicinity of a warm front.

Across the Corn Belt, snow broadly covers the region in the wake of a departing storm. Currently, cold, breezy weather accompanies a few snow showers. Low temperatures Tuesday morning dipped below 0° in parts of the upper Midwest

In the South, a powerful coastal storm is blasting the southern Mid-Atlantic region with high winds, along with rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. As the storm moves northward, cold air is sweeping into the Southeast.

In the West, mild, showery weather in Washington and environs is resulting in some rising river levels, although most streams remain within their banks. Very warm, dry weather covers the remainder of the region, including California and the Southwest, signaling the beginning of the snow-melt season in some watersheds.

In the wake of a departing nor’easter, cold air will continue to overspread the Southeast. As a result,

Freeze Warnings are in effect for Wednesday and Thursday mornings for large sections of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. Southeastern fruit crops, winter wheat, and other sensitive vegetation that has been developing as much as 2 to 4 weeks ahead of schedule will be at a significantly enhanced risk of freeze injury during the upcoming cold snap. Farther north, wintry precipitation will largely end by mid-week across the Northeast, although cold, windy weather will linger through Thursday. Toward week’s end, a disturbance crossing the nation’s northern tier will produce some additional rain and snow in the Great Lakes and Northeastern States. Meanwhile, dry weather will prevail through week’s end from central and southern California to the central and southern Plains, accompanied by an eastward expansion of above-normal temperatures. By Thursday, temperatures could approach 85° on the central High Plains. Elsewhere, Northwestern showers will continue, with 5-day totals of 4 to 6 inches in the Pacific Northwest and 2 to 4 inches in the northern Rockies contributing—along with melting snow—to possible flooding.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for colder-than-normal conditions in the Northeast and the Pacific Northwest.

Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country, including California, will contrast with drier-than-normal weather along the Atlantic Seaboard and the Gulf Coast.