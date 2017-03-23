Mild as frequent rains march across the Midwest

On the Plains, a low-pressure system currently centered near the Colorado-Nebraska-Wyoming triple point is resulting in windy conditions. As a result, there is an elevated to extreme wildfire threat Thursday on the central and southern High Plains, where Thursday’s high temperatures will approach 90°. In contrast, rain showers dot the northern Plains, primarily in southeastern Montana and portions of the Dakotas.

Across the Corn Belt, light precipitation is occurring in the vicinity of a warm front. Some snow is falling in the upper Great Lakes region, but mild air is overspreading the western Corn Belt. Chilly conditions linger, however, from the Ohio Valley into the lower Great Lakes region.

In the South, Freeze Warnings were in effect early Thursday from eastern Kentucky into parts of North Carolina. In contrast, warm weather from the Mississippi Delta westward is promoting fieldwork and the emergence of recently planted crops. In Texas, 31% of the intended corn acreage had been planted by March 19.

In the West, rain showers are affecting the Intermountain region, with snow at higher elevations. Showers are also sweeping across Arizona, while dry weather has temporarily returned to the Pacific Coast States.

An active weather pattern across the U.S. will continue for the next several days, with storms generally reaching the West Coast, re-emerging across the central and southern Plains, and lifting toward the Great Lakes region. Parts of the Intermountain West could receive 1 to 2 inches of precipitation, including high-elevation snow, during the next 5 days. Similar precipitation amounts can be expected across the mid-South and from the central Rockies into the Northeast. Each storm will have a trailing cold front capable of producing gusty winds and locally severe thunderstorms from the southern Plains into the mid-South. In addition, the southern High Plains may not receive enough rain to significantly reduce the threat of wildfires. Elsewhere, 5-day precipitation totals could reach 2 to 6 inches in northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Much of the nation will experience warm weather, with chilly conditions mostly restricted to the Northeast and the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer- and wetter-than-normal weather across the majority of the country. Below-normal temperatures will be limited to northern New England, while below-normal precipitation should be confined to California and southern Florida.