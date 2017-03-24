No shortage of rainfall in the coming days across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, rain in the vicinity of a cold front extends from Nebraska to Michigan. Some freezing rain is occurring in the upper Great Lakes region. South of the cold front, warm, dry, breezy weather prevails across much of the central and eastern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, a band of beneficial precipitation—mostly rain—stretches across the central portion of the region. Some wet snow is falling in eastern Colorado. Elsewhere, mild, dry weather prevails on the northern High Plains, while showers and thunderstorms are crossing Texas.

In the South, warm, dry weather favors planting activities and other early-season fieldwork. However, a cold front crossing Oklahoma and Texas is approaching the region.

In the West, stormy weather is returning to northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Snow is falling at high elevations of the Cascades and the Sierra Nevada, while river flooding is a threat (or is already occurring) in portions of the northern Great Basin and the northern Intermountain West.

As the storm system currently centered over the southern High Plains drifts northeastward and slowly weakens, a second storm will arrive across the nation’s mid-section. Early next week, yet another system will develop somewhere across the central or southern Plains. The trio of storms will result in widespread precipitation, gusty winds, and locally severe thunderstorms across a broad geographic area. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 4 inches in the mid-South and the middle Mississippi Valley, with 1- to 2-inch amounts common in many other locations across the central and eastern U.S. However, rainfall will largely bypass the far upper Midwest and the southern Atlantic region. Meanwhile, ongoing Western storminess could lead to 1- to 2-inch totals, along with high-elevation snow, in the northern and central Rockies and the northern Intermountain West. In northern California and the Pacific Northwest, 5-day totals could reach 2 to 6 inches.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook for calls for the likelihood of warmer- and wetter-than-normal weather across the majority of the country. Below-normal temperatures will be limited to parts of the Southwest, while below-normal precipitation should be confined to California and southern Florida.