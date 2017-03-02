A reminder of Winter remains in the air, on the ground

On the Plains, dry weather accompanies a gradual warming trend. Exceptions include eastern North Dakota, where frigid, sub-zero temperatures were noted early Thursday, and Montana, where snow showers are occurring.

Across the Corn Belt, chilly, breezy weather prevails, accompanied by a few snow flurries. while recovery efforts from Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes continue in parts of the central and eastern Corn Belt.

In the South, showers and thunderstorms are ending along the southern Atlantic Coast. Except across Florida’s peninsula, sharply cooler air is arriving on gusty winds. Southern producers with fruit crops in full bloom are monitoring the arrival of cold weather, following an extended period of warmth.

In the West, temperatures are rebounding to near- or above-normal levels in California and parts of the Southwest. Cool conditions linger elsewhere, and showers are just starting to overspread the Northwest.

A sharp weekend cold snap could threaten some fruit, ornamental, and nursery crops across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern States. Weekend temperatures could fall below 20° as far south as the Mid-Atlantic region, and should dip to 32° or below as far south as northern sections of Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. Southeastern fruit crops in full bloom could be particularly vulnerable to freeze injury. Farther north, sub-zero weekend temperatures may occur across portions of the interior Northeast. In contrast, warmth will return during the weekend to the nation’s mid-section. Meanwhile, much of the country will receive little or no precipitation during the next 5 days. Completely dry weather should prevail from southern California to the central and southern Plains. In contrast, rain (locally 1 to 3 inches) will develop during the weekend in the western Gulf Coast region, while 5-day totals could reach 2 to 6 inches or more in northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for colder-than-normal conditions in the Northwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across the majority of the U.S. will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the southern Atlantic region and from southern California to the central and southern Plains.