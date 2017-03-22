The start of a much wetter pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, cold, dry weather prevails due to a high-pressure system centered over the upper Great Lakes region. Freeze Warnings were in effect early Wednesday in parts of the lower Ohio Valley, where fruit trees and other temperature-sensitive crops have exhibited accelerated development due to previously warm weather.

On the Plains, a sharp temperature gradient exists. For example, cool weather across the eastern Plains contrasts with warm conditions on the northern High Plains. Across portions of the central and southern Plains, winter wheat is in need of moisture. The Kansas wheat crop, nearly one-quarter (24%) of which was rated in very poor to poor condition on March 19, was 10% jointed on that date.

In the South, overnight thunderstorms resulted in localized wind and hail damage in the southern Appalachians and environs. Warmth lingers across the Deep South, but cooler air is arriving from the north.

In the West, cool air continues to spread inland across the Pacific Coast States, accompanied by rain showers and high-elevation snow. Warmth lingers farther inland, especially across the central and southern Rockies.

Showery weather in the West will continue to spread eastward, with a storm system expected to develop by Friday across the central and southern Plains. The storm will drift into the Midwest during the weekend and weaken, while a second system will arrive across the southern half of the Plains. Periods of showery weather will also continue across the West. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 2 to 5 inches in northern California and the Pacific Northwest, and 1 to 3 inches from the central Rockies into the lower Great Lakes region, and across the southeastern Plains and mid-South. Thunderstorms could be severe at times from the central and southern Plains into the South, while high-elevation snow can be expected in the West as far east as the central Rockies. Elsewhere, warmth will gradually return to the eastern half of the U.S., except for lingering cold weather in the Northeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer- and wetter-than-normal weather across the majority of the country. Below-normal temperatures will be limited to parts of New England and the Northwest, while below-normal precipitation will be confined to coastal California and Florida’s peninsula.