A steady progression of systems for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, rain is overspreading Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska. In advance of an approaching storm system, dry weather covers the remainder of the Midwest.

On the Plains, a potent storm system is currently centered over Oklahoma. Significant rain continues to fall across portions of the central and southern Plains, causing local flooding but providing much-needed moisture for rangeland, pastures, and winter wheat. Parts of Oklahoma and Texas are also cleaning up from overnight thunderstorms that resulted in local wind and hail damage, as well as isolated tornadoes.

In the South, warm, dry weather favors a rapid pace of planting and crop development. Showers and locally severe thunderstorms are pushing toward areas west of the Mississippi Delta. Florida’s peninsula remains especially dry; statewide topsoil moisture was rated 64% very short to short on March 26.

In the West, snow lingers across the southern Rockies. Meanwhile, a new Pacific storm is arriving across the Northwest, bearing heavy precipitation and increasing the threat of flooding.

A steady procession of storms will continue to push eastward across the nation. Currently, storm systems are centered over the southern Plains and near the northern Pacific Coast. The Plains’ storm will reach the Mid-Atlantic States by Friday, while the Pacific system will cross the southern Plains during the weekend. A new Pacific weather system will affect the West by early next week. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 1 to 3 inches from the Pacific Northwest to the northern and central Rockies and 1 to 5 inches from the central and southern Plains to the Atlantic Coast. However, precipitation should largely bypass Florida’s peninsula, the upper Midwest, southern California, and the Desert Southwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures nearly nationwide, with the greatest likelihood of warmth occurring in the southern Atlantic States. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather from parts of California to the Rio Grande Valley.